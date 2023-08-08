Nature Smart: A look at the cuckoos of the New World

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Every now and then, I see a bird that piques my interest. The other day, I was intently watching a pair of rose-breasted grosbeaks. I saw the male carrying some nesting material high up into an oak tree, but then I lost him in the thick tangle of leaves. Shortly after that, I saw the female grosbeak doing the same thing. Again, I lost sight of her in the leaves. I vowed to find the nest, not just the general location.