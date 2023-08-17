Minnesota’s Nicollet Conservation Club earns Outdoor News’ 2023 Outdoor Leaders Award

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

When Vietnam War veteran Fred Froehlich was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy in November 1970 after serving a year aboard an attack carrier in the Gulf of Tonkin, the hunter and conservationist remembers his father eventually asking him, upon his return home, if wanted to join the Nicollet Conservation Club. Never one to mince words, the younger Froehlich fired, and for effect. “No,” he said. “You guys don’t do anything for wildlife.”