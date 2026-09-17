Five-time Angler of the Year on Wisconsin circuit busted for bass overbagging

On Friday night Sept. 11, the night before the Saturday, Sept. 12, WISCO Crown Bass Championship Tournament was set for the Minocqua Chain of Lakes in Wisconsin’s Oneida County, five-time angler-of-the-year Adam Eisele was found with 14 live largemouth bass in his livewell.

Eisele, of Fort Atkinson, hadn’t actually yet fished in the tournament, which could have been grounds for fraud had he won or placed, but having live bass in his boat the day before the tournament was a violation of tournament rules – and potentially a violation of state fishing regulations.