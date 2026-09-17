Steve Pollick: Northwest Ohio homestead teeming with life as summer wanes to fall

On Sept. 22 at 8:05 p.m., it officially will become autumn in the Northern Hemisphere, spring in the Southern Hemisphere.

It’s all got to do with Earth’s tilt on its axis as it orbits the sun and celestial mechanics, and in a way it is a technicality, however notable. For wildlife and wild plants, however, the science is reduced to the simple fact that day-length is decreasing and that triggers significant hormonal and biochemical changes. The process is called photoperiodism in animals and phototropism in plants, but all hands react accordingly.