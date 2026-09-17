Commentary: Walz executive order gives Boundary Waters the commonsense protections it needs

Some of my most-treasured memories are of hunting and fishing in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness – and of fillets frying in the pan, of venison tenderloins on the fire grate. Like every Minnesotan, I’m intensely proud of America’s public lands including the wildest portion where we find our greatest, purest outdoors experiences – our wilderness areas.

They are, for common citizens like me, our hunting and fishing estate, a birthright set aside for all of us for all time through the labors and wisdom of generations past.