Winner of Minnesota’s 2027 state waterfowl stamp contest announced

Minneapolis artist Melissa Mickelson won the Minnesota 2027 waterfowl stamp contest with an acrylic painting of canvasback ducks.

John Barnard, of Virginia, earned second place with a canvasback painting done in oil. Third place went to Heidi Haugen, of Farmington, with an acrylic painting of a canvasback.

The winners were selected out of 15 eligible submissions. The waterfowl stamp can be purchased in combination with a hunting license or as a collectible. Visit the Minnesota DNR website for more information about habitat stamps and contest guidelines.

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