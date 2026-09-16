Disqualification reconfigures Minnesota youth trap league’s spring ’26 leaderboard

The Minnesota State High School Clay Target League is starting its fall season, but a disqualification recently reshuffled the list of award winners at a conference and state level from the league’s 2026 spring season.

On Aug. 11, the MSHSCTL sent a release to the state’s coaches notifying them that it had received information concerning improper scoring procedures used by a team in the 2026 spring season. The release states that the league conducted an investigation and determined that the Ortonville High School clay target team, which won Class 3A’s Conference 1 after the regular season, had violated league policies and procedures by submitting incorrect scores during the 2026 conference spring season.