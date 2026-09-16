Minnesota Mixed Bag: Teach a kids to hunt small game during Take a Kid Hunting Weekend

St. Paul, Minn. — Getting kids outdoors in pursuit of squirrels, rabbits and other small game is the focus of Take a Kid Hunting Weekend. On Saturday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, Sept. 27, adult Minnesota residents accompanied by a youth younger than age 16 may hunt small game without a license, although they must comply with open seasons, limits and other regulations.

Hunting small game is a great way to introduce kids to hunting.

Kids learn how to tell where wildlife have been, how to properly and safely handle firearms and how to access hunting land. Anyone who wants to learn how to hunt can find how-to guides on the Minnesota DNR “learn to hunt” webpage.

MORE COVERAGE FROM MINNESOTA OUTDOOR NEWS:

Minnesota’s early bear harvest sees a 40% jump from 2025

Hunter from Wisconsin takes 690-pound black bear on Minnesota’s opening day

Minnesota DNR proposes permanent lead ammo ban for Keystone Woods Wildlife Management Area

HUBBARD, SCHULTZ, AND WHEELER LAKES IN KANDIYOHI COUNTY TO BE DRAWN DOWN

Atwater, Minn. — The Minnesota DNR, in coordination with the Middle Fork Crow River Watershed District and other partners, will begin a drawdown this fall of Hubbard, Schultz, and Wheeler lakes in western Kandiyohi County near Atwater.

“The project is part of a long-term effort to restore lake health, improve water quality, and enhance habitat conditions within the watershed,” said Josh Kavanagh, DNR senior wildlife specialist.

The drawdown was expected to begin by Sept. 15 and may continue for one to two years, depending on how the lakes respond. Water levels will be lowered to 5 or 6 feet and there will be very little water in the basins as the drawdown target is reached and maintained.

Hubbard, Schultz, and Wheeler are all shallow lakes characterized by aquatic plants and generally less than 15 feet deep, that provide important wildlife habitat. There are more than 5,000 shallow lakes larger than 50 acres in Minnesota. Hubbard is relatively small at 27 acres, while Schultz is 157 acres and Wheeler is 171 acres. Water level management is used to support healthy aquatic habitat, improve water quality, and enhance the overall ecological function of the lake system. Downstream waters, including Diamond Lake, may also benefit from the improvements.

POPULAR TIOGA PUBLIC WATER ACCESS TO CLOSE FOR IMPROVEMENTS

Grand Rapids, Minn. — The popular Tioga public water access (PWA) on Pokegama Lake near Grand Rapids will close for a $500,000 reconstruction project funded by Get Out MORE (Modernize Outdoor Recreation Experiences). The access closed Tuesday, Sept. 8, and construction is expected during the closure.

“Tioga PWA is probably the busiest landing in our work area,” said Jim LaBarre, DNR Parks and Trails area supervisor. “The public water access is undersized and increasingly impacted by larger and more powerful boats.”

The boat ramp and adjacent parking area will include new paved surface across the entire parking and launch area, plus an expanded boat ramp, additional portable toilet and trailer parking space near the ramp, and solar lighting to improve safety and visibility.

WDNR’S MADISON SERVICE CENTER TO CLOSE

Madison, Wis. — The Wisconsin DNR announced last week that with the sale of the GEF2 building in downtown Madison, the Wisconsin DNR’s central office located within the building will close to the public on Sept. 30.

The GEF2 building is being sold to developers as part of Gov. Tony Evers’ “Vision 2030” plan, which involves downsizing state office space and saving Wisconsin taxpayers money as the DNR and other state agencies introduce a more modern approach to their workforce.

Madison-based DNR staff will be relocating to Hill Farms, which will be a DNR field office. While a field office is not regularly open to the public, customers can schedule an appointment. To find the appropriate staffer to meet with in-person or via phone, call the DNR’s toll-free information line at (888) 936-7463 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily or find a contact using the DNR’s online Point of Contact tool. To find a license sales agent near you, contact the DNR at (888) 936-7463 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily or access a map with the locations.

IOWA’S STATEWIDE VOLUNTEER DAY IS SEPT. 26

Des Moines — Iowans are invited to lend a hand at the Iowa DNR’s annual statewide volunteer day on Saturday, Sept. 26. Several state parks and forests will host volunteer events to help spruce up trails, buildings and other park amenities.

“Iowa state parks and forests are beloved places for many Iowans, and we greatly appreciate the help volunteers provide,” said Mike Cox, chief of Iowa Parks, Forests and Preserves Bureau.

Clean-up efforts at volunteer day will be unique for each park or forest, and may include litter pick-up, staining or painting buildings, planting trees, clearing trails and more.

Citizens interested in volunteering can learn more and find a park event at www.iowadnr.gov/volunteer. If weather looks inclement that day, volunteers should contact the individual park office in case changes to date, time, or meeting location for the event occur.

MR. WALLEYE’S BREADING & BATTER MIX RETURNS

Sauk Centre, Minn. — A familiar name in the fishing world is returning to the dinner table. Mr. Walleye’s Breading & Batter Mix, associated with legendary professional angler and fishing educator Gary Roach, is officially back in production and returning to retailers.

Known throughout the fishing community as “Mr. Walleye,” Gary Roach has spent more than 50 years sharing his knowledge and passion for walleye fishing with generations of anglers. The relaunch will introduce Mr. Walleye’s Breading & Batter Mix to longtime fans who remember the original product, since 1989.

Mr. Walleye’s Breading & Batter Mix is a product of Roberts Food Group.

Learn more at www.mrwalleyefishfry.com