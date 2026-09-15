Dean Bortz: Wisconsin wildlife biologists see positive signs for fall deer hunts

Don’t look now, but Wisconsin’s 2026 archery deer season is upon us (it started Sept. 12), and that means the rifle season isn’t all that far away any longer.

There are a few things deer hunters of all stripes might want to keep in mind for this year. All of this is per the Department of Natural Resources. The antlerless-only holiday hunt will run Dec. 24 through Jan. 1, 2027, in 48 counties. Then 42 of those counties are extending the archery season through Jan. 31, 2027. Check each farmland zone county for the number of antlerless “tags” that will be issued with each license.