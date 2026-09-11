Record EHD deer deaths piling up in three southeast Wisconsin counties

Deer in southeastern Wisconsin are suffering the state’s worst outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) since this viral disease first appeared in 2002, with nearly 900 whitetails likely dead as of early September.

Confirmed reports of EHD-killed deer as of Sept. 4 put the count at more than 700 in Washington County, more than 150 in Waukesha County and more than 30 in Ozaukee County. Department of Natural Resources (DNR) disease specialists list only firsthand reports of dead deer in the agency’s totals.