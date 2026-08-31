Wisconsin’s DeerFest finds a home in Stevens Point

Wisconsin’s gun-deer season is still more than two months down the road on Nov. 21, but the state’s bowhunting opener arrives Sept. 12.

That makes the middle of August the perfect time to run DeerFest, which returned Aug. 14-16 for the second straight year to Stevens Point. Valerie Morgan and her husband, Kasey, bought the rights to the event four years ago and moved it from its former location at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh to its current location at Stevens Point’s Holiday Inn Convention Center.

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