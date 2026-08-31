The Trump administration’s U.S. Forest Service filed a proposed rule to eliminate the 2001 Roadless Area Conservation Rule nationwide. Listen here for details.
MN Daily Update: U.S. Forest Service moves to end roadless rule
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