Jack Ammerman: Pennsylvania’s Open Field Doctrine case, Michigan lawsuit could affect hunting privacy

In 1988, I was lucky in the fact that I drew a “doe tag” in Michigan. Back then, the opportunity to shoot a doe was a lot harder than it is now. I had never shot a doe with a rifle. Heck, I hadn’t even shot a buck with a rifle!

I was an avid archery hunter at that time and had plenty of kill tags punched, but come rifle season, all I ever saw were does. Getting that doe tag had me excited, as I love eating venison. Opening morning of the 1988 firearms deer season found me dragging a freshly harvested doe through some thick woods, across a dirt road, and another quarter mile back through the woods to my tent.

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