Steve Carney: Preparing for Minnesota’s dove and whitetail seasons

I truly love dove hunting. This sport to me is the epitome of wingshooting as doves are challenging and prolific. Minnesota has a short season as the birds tend to migrate early, especially if we get a few cold nights in September.

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