Lake Ida in Minnesota’s Becker County has the right ingredients for bass and panfish

With an abundance of vegetation above and below its surface, Becker County’s 632-acre Lake Ida is built for largemouth bass and panfish. It just has the right components to consistently produce high numbers of bass, bluegills, and crappies.

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