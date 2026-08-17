Brown trout, bluegills are popular species at Devils Lake in Wisconsin’s Sauk County

Devils Lake and the bluffs surrounding the lake serve as the centerpiece for Devils Lake State Park, which sees more than 2.5 million visitors a year, making Devils Lake the most visited state park in Wisconsin.

Many of those visitors are fishermen who ply the depths of Devils Lake for bass, northern pike, panfish and trout. The trout are stocked since Devils Lake’s water quality allows the lake to maintain enough dissolved oxygen at depth to support a “two-story” fishery, with trout living in the colder depths.

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