A few tips for making the most of Minnesota’s early teal season

The oppressive heat dome that has failed to budge over the last few weeks has not stifled me from planning fall hunts, especially waterfowl trips that are only four weeks away if you pursue early teal and geese. With the game dog and waterfowling expo Game Fair happening right now, excitement for these hunts is increasing exponentially.

While I specifically target teal in both Minnesota and South Dakota, I have never pursued the diminutive, feathered rockets during the so-called early teal season. Still, the tactics employed for opening weekend teal will apply perfectly to sports folks who hit the water for the brief teal season.

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