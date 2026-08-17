Gretchen Steele: Young silver carp found in the Marseilles Pool of the Illinois River

Here’s a sentence I hoped I wouldn’t be writing this summer: crews just pulled several hundred baby silver carp out of the Marseilles Pool of the Illinois River — about 80 miles from Lake Michigan, and closer to the front door of the Great Lakes than these fish have any business being.

The catch came Aug. 14 during what the biologists politely call “routine intensive monitoring” of the upper river. The fish measured a modest 4 to 6 inches. It’s the first time invasive carp this small have shown up this far upriver since the monitoring program started keeping score back in 2010.

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