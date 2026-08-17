With the Bassmasters Elite Series making its Northern Swing, host Dan Ladd visited the event in Plattsburgh, N.Y., where he talked with B.A.S.S. Conservation Director Gene Gilliland. New York’s new bass tournament permit system was a big part of the conversation, along with the season finale coming up on the St. Lawrence River. Local angler Ryan LaBounty, who helped out at the tournament, also shares some perspective on Lake Champlain and Forward Facing Sonar.
Episode 103 — Bassmasters 2026
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