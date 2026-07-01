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Bill Schwerd fully retires from New York’s Saratoga County Cornell Co-op

William Schwerd stepped down in April from the 4-H Shooting Sports Program after 40 years. (Contributed photo)

Story by Cornell University

Ballston Spa, NY — After more than five decades of dedicated service, William M. Schwerd, Executive Director of Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) of Saratoga County, has announced his retirement, bringing to a close an extraordinary career marked by innovation, leadership, and a lasting commitment to youth, agriculture, and community education.

Schwerd began his career with Cornell Cooperative Extension in 1974 as the Saratoga County 4-H Staff Associate. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the State University College at Oneonta and a master’s degree in American Folk Culture from the Cooperstown Graduate Program.

In 1979, Schwerd became Saratoga County’s 4-H Agent, succeeding Albert Lounsbery. During the following decades, he helped build one of the most respected Cooperative Extension programs in New York State. Under his leadership, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Saratoga County expanded its impact through nationally recognized programs in 4-H youth development, tractor safety, shooting sports, community nutrition, stormwater management, invasive species education, equine programs, and environmental stewardship.

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Schwerd was appointed CCE Executive Director in June 1998, succeeding David Wood who left to devote all his energies to West Charlton’s Eildon Tweed Farm. Throughout his tenure, Schwerd guided the organization through significant growth while strengthening partnerships with volunteers, community organizations, schools, agricultural producers, and local governments.

“I was very fortunate to follow Mel Wrisley and Dave Wood as Executive Director,” Schwerd said. “They built the foundation for the multifaceted programs now managed by Saratoga Cooperative Extension.”

One of Schwerd’s most enduring accomplishments was helping bring to life the vision of the 4-H Training Center on Middle Line Road in Milton. Originally conceived during Lounsbery’s tenure, the facility was funded largely through community fundraising efforts and walkathons and has grown into a premier educational resource serving thousands of youths and adults each year.

In recognition of his decades of leadership and service, the Community STEM and Agricultural Education Center at the 4-H Training Center was dedicated in 2023 as the William M. Schwerd Center.

Another of Schwerd’s notable accomplishments has been his lifelong commitment to youth development through shooting sports education. For decades, he has served as the New York State 4-H Shooting Sports Coordinator, helping to grow and strengthen the program at both the local and statewide levels.

A dedicated advocate for safe, responsible firearm use, Schwerd played a key role in expanding opportunities for young people while maintaining the highest standards of safety, sportsmanship, and ethical conduct. Under his leadership, New York State 4-H Shooting Sports has become one of the largest and most respected multi-disciplinary youth shooting sports programs in the state, providing thousands of youths with valuable life skills, leadership experiences, and outdoor education opportunities.

Beyond his work with Cooperative Extension, Schwerd has been deeply involved with the Saratoga County Fair, serving the Agricultural Society in various leadership roles, including President, Secretary, and Treasurer. For generations of fairgoers, he has been a familiar presence in both the 4-H Building and Conservation Village.

A lifelong advocate for outdoor education and conservation, Schwerd was inducted into the New York State Outdoorsman Hall of Fame in 2009. He has also received statewide recognition from numerous organizations, including the Wildlife Society, New York State Outdoor Writers Association, Sportsman Advisory Council, and Conservation Council. He was also former president of the American Wildlife Conservation Foundation, LLC.

Most recently, he concluded a remarkable 40-year tenure as Director of the New York State 4-H Shooting Sports Program.

“It’s been a long, exhilarating, exhausting, and sometimes frustrating ride since I was selected in 1975 to co-write the Heritage & Horizons Bicentennial Project for Cornell and train the program throughout the state,” Schwerd noted. “I’m glad the ride is finished. There are more things to do.”

Throughout his career, Schwerd’s leadership helped shape Cornell Cooperative Extension of Saratoga County into one of the region’s most respected educational organizations. His legacy will continue through the thousands of young people, volunteers, educators, farmers, and community members whose lives have been enriched by the programs he helped build and sustain.

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