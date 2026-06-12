Tim Lesmeister and Rob Drieslein start the show with their first and mostly positive impressions of the Minnesota DNR’s new electronic licensing system, then they share final spring turkey hunting numbers from Minnesota and Wisconsin. Steve McComas, the Lake Detective, visits with Drieslein to talk about lake trends around the region as summer 2026 arrives. Special guest Curtis DeBerg jumps into the show to share the amazing tale of a signed copy of Ernest Hemingway’s The Old Man and the Sea found in Rochester, Minn., that made its way to the Nobel Prize Museum in Stockholm, Sweden. Drieslein and Lesmeister wrap up the show hitting a host of topics, including Ron Schara’s suggestion that dock owners pay rent on the public water they’re covering, plus a couple of intense state conservation officer stories.
Episode 596 – New ELS impressions, Lake Detective, Hemingway’s last written words, dock rental fees?
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