Minnesota turkey hunters take third most birds in state history

Minnesota’s spring turkey hunters killed almost 1,650 fewer birds than last year, but 2026 was still one of the top harvest years in state history.

Based on preliminary numbers, this year’s total harvest for the season that ran from April 15 through May 31 finished at 15,245 birds. That’s down about 10% from 2025 when hunters shot a state-record 16,903 turkeys. This spring’s total is the third highest harvest in Minnesota history, with the 2024 season falling second on that list when hunters tagged 16,714 birds.