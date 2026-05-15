Tim Lesmeister and Rob Drieslein start the show recapping the windy May 9 Minnesota walleye and pike opener. They also remind listeners about major issues at the State Capitol as the 2026 legislative session winds down. Then Gord Ellis from Thunder Bay, Ontario, checks in with tips for catching north country lake trout on either side of the border. Stan Tekiela joins the conversation with talk of this spring’s robust migration and the birds, like orioles and hummingbirds, that already are at your feeder. Lesmeister and Drieslein wrap up the program talking Western bear attacks, the issue of expanding hunting and national parks, and Trump administration’s controversial nominee to lead the Bureau of land Management.
Episode 592 – MN opener recap, lake trout, Stan Tekiela, Capitol shenanigans with dedicated funds
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