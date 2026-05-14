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Deadly bear attack in Glacier National Park is the first in decades at the iconic park

This picture shows Saint Mary Lake in Glacier National Park in 2024. The body of 33-year-old Anthony Pollio was discovered on May 6 in a densely wooded area about 50 feet off the Mt. Brown Trail after what authorities say appears to be the first fatal bear attack in Glacier since 1998. (USFWS photo)

WEST GLACIER, Mont. (AP) — The body of a missing hiker was found in Glacier National Park in what authorities say appears to be the first deadly bear attack at the Montana park since 1998.

“His injuries are consistent with those sustained by a bear encounter,” the National Park Service said in a written statement on May 7. 

The hiker’s body was discovered on May 6 in a densely wooded area about 50 feet off the Mt. Brown Trail. Anthony Pollio, 33, of Davie, Florida, was later confirmed as the missing hiker who was found dead. Authorities had been searching for Pollio after he was reported missing on May 4.

“Search and rescue teams located some of Pollio’s personal items along the Mt. Brown Trail approximately 2.5 miles from the trailhead, which prompted a focused search of the surrounding area,” it said in a May 9 release issued by the National Park Service. “Pollio was discovered deceased approximately 50 feet off the trail in a densely wooded area with injuries consistent with a bear encounter.”

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Designated trails leading from Lake McDonald Lodge were temporarily closed while authorities investigated what happened.

According to a report in the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Pollio was an experienced outdoorsman and hunter who had been on a two-week road trip with a friend.

Pollio’s friend continued traveling while Pollio visited Glacier and was hiking the 10-mile roundtrip trail when a bear attacked him, his father, Arthur Pollio, told the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

“The sequence of events leading to the bear encounter remains under investigation; however, evidence suggests that this was a surprise encounter,” the National Park Service said in its release.

Glacier National Park is home to grizzly bears and black bears. A bear last August swatted a 34-year-old hiker, injuring her shoulder and arm. The park service said the bear, accompanied by two cubs, was probably surprised and acted defensively.

(Outdoor News staff contributed to this report)

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