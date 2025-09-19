All mentored hunters under age 7 may get tags

Harrisburg — All mentored hunters – including those under 7 years old – would get big-game harvest tags with their permits if a proposal before the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners is given final approval.

The board voted at its recent quarterly meeting to preliminarily approve the measure, which is meant to improve access to the mentored hunting program and expand hunting opportunities within it.

The mentored hunting program allows young and inexperienced hunters to hunt under the guidance and supervision of a mentor if they obtain a permit and follow all program requirements.

Under the present system, most mentored hunters receive antlered deer, fall turkey and spring turkey harvest tags with their permits, but mentored hunters who are younger than 7 when they obtain their permits do not.

If a mentored hunter under 7 harvests an antlered deer or turkey, he or she must receive the appropriate big-game harvest tag from their mentor, meaning the mentor needs a valid tag to take them hunting.

This creates challenges for mentors who accompany more than one child throughout the big-game hunting seasons. Furthermore, mentors who transfer their harvest tags to a successful mentored youth sacrifice their own ability to lawfully hunt for and harvest the species for which the tag was issued.

Some believe this is unfair to mentors, who play a vital role in recruiting new hunters to carry on the hunting tradition and continue the important work of managing wildlife populations.

Providing all mentored hunters with antlered deer and turkey tags would align the program across all age groups.

Commissioner Bob Schwalm, a dedicated advocate for youth hunters, and a mentor himself, pointed out the benefits of providing young hunters with opportunities.

“By introducing a youngster to hunting and conservation – before the distractions of school, organized sports and video games – I believe we can recruit lifelong hunters,” said Schwalm, of Bethlehem.

“As a lifelong mentor, I can assure you it requires a great deal of time and effort to prepare a young hunter before heading out on a mentored hunt. We need to thank those mentors by allowing them to keep and use their own tags, not penalize them for their continued dedication and support of conservation in Pennsylvania.”

The measure, which passed by a 6-3 vote, will be brought back to the January meeting for a final vote.

If adopted, mentored hunters under 7 would be able to obtain their own bear licenses, antlerless deer licenses, Deer Management Assistance Program permits and special spring turkey licenses.