Pennsylvania Game Commission tracking EHD spread across state

The true impact of the current outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease, or EHD, in deer throughout Pennsylvania won’t be known until the first frost arrives this fall, but it’s possible several regions are affected.
According to Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, mortality resulting from EHD is likely in the hundreds, but obtaining an actual figure is tricky, he said. So far, the disease has been confirmed in several counties in the northwestern part of the state.