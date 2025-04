New York’s annual spring turkey hunting season is once again May 1-31 and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is confident that hunters in many areas of the state can expect some gobbler action this May.

“Turkey populations appear stable across most of the state, and the Catskill region and St. Lawrence River Valley remain good choices to find huntable flocks,” DEC spokesman Jeff Wernick said.

