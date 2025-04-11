Episode 535 – Coaster brookies spawning, remembering Jim Brandenburg, trout, turkeys, dire wolf

Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman talk about the recent find of spawning coaster brook trout in Lake Superior, plus they remember famed Minnesota wildlife photographer Jim Brandenburg. Then John Lenczewski from Minnesota Trout Unlimited joins the program to offer some tips for the Saturday, April 12 trout opener. Longtime friend of Outdoor News Mark Strand then visits to preview the April 16th opener of the first 2025 spring Minnesota wild turkey season. Tim Lesmeister helps Rob wrap up the show with some talk of the big, dire wolf, so-called de-extinction story that hit this week.