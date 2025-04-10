Renowned wildlife photographer Jim Brandenburg dies at 79

Jim Brandenburg, whose humble beginnings in nature photography began in southwestern Minnesota and who would gain world acclaim through National Geographic and other publications, died April 4 at his Medina, Minn., home.

The 79-year-old native of Luverne “passed away peacefully … surrounded by his loving family,” according to a family Facebook post that also stated Brandenburg had been receiving treatment for anaplastic thyroid carcinoma the past seven months, with additional complications from pneumonia this year.

