Outdoor Insights: Rare coaster brook trout discovered spawning in Minnesota waters of Lake Superior

Back in 1997, Outdoor News columnist Shawn Perich wrote a piece about efforts by the Grand Portage Band to restore brook trout to Lake Superior tributaries. The piece included a photo of Rick Novitsky, the band’s then-natural resources director, holding a plastic bag containing “Brooks,” one of 26 young brook trout the band recently had discovered in a North Shore tributary stream.
I remembered that story last week after reading reports that the Minnesota DNR discovered big, spawning “coaster” brook trout in the shallows of the great lake last October.