Outdoor Insights: Rare coaster brook trout discovered spawning in Minnesota waters of Lake Superior

Back in 1997, Outdoor News columnist Shawn Perich wrote a piece about efforts by the Grand Portage Band to restore brook trout to Lake Superior tributaries. The piece included a photo of Rick Novitsky, the band’s then-natural resources director, holding a plastic bag containing “Brooks,” one of 26 young brook trout the band recently had discovered in a North Shore tributary stream.

I remembered that story last week after reading reports that the Minnesota DNR discovered big, spawning “coaster” brook trout in the shallows of the great lake last October.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here