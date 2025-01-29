Minnesota Mixed Bag: St. Cloud Sportsmen’s Show set for Feb. 7-9

St. Cloud, Minn. — The 37th annual St. Cloud Sportsmen’s Show runs Feb. 7-9 at the St. Cloud River’s Edge Convention Center. This is central Minnesota’s biggest sport show, featuring boats, camping gear, RVs, hunting and fishing equipment, travel destination options, and family fun, including a live trout pond.

Additional highlights include free seminars by professional anglers Ted Takasaki (including “slip-bobber secrets) and Tom Huynh (including “mastering forward-facing sonar”). The Wildlife Adventure Center will offer exhibits, wildlife experts, reptiles, and exotic animals.

Show hours are noon to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9. Admission is $10 for adults, $3 for kids ages 6-12, and free for youth age 5 and under. Visit www.stcloudsportshow.com for more information.

NOMINATIONS SOUGHT FOR OUTDOOR NEWS PERSON OF THE YEAR AWARD

Plymouth, Minn. — Outdoor News once again is seeking nominations for its annual Person of the Year Award. We’re looking for people who have worked on behalf of hunting, fishing, and conservation in the state of Minnesota. Recent recipients have included Jim Sable, Arlen Schamber, Ray Gildow, Ruth Hoefs, Dave Pauly, and Craig DeJong.

Although most recipients are selected for their conservation achievements over a lifetime, we’ll consider citizens who’ve made remarkable contributions in the past year, too.

For the initial nomination, we don’t need extensive information – just a name and some basic background about why a state sportsman or woman deserves recognition.

Email tim@outdoornews.com by March 1, 2025.

MAPLE LAKE ICE FISHING DERBY IS FEB. 8

Maple Lake, Minn. — The 50th annual Maple Lake Ice Fishing Derby is set for Saturday, Feb. 8 on Maple Lake in Wright County. The derby runs from noon until 3 p.m. and is followed by an ice auger drilling contest from 3-3:30 p.m., awards ceremony at 3:30 p.m., and an after-event party starting at 4 p.m., featuring live music and more.

The event includes kids activities throughout the day, and a shuttle service will be available from designated locations within the city to the lake. In addition, the person who catches the 50th-largest northern pike wins an Ice Castle fish house.

Cost for entry is $10. Visit www.maplelakefishingderby.com for more information.

PROPOSALS SOUGHT FOR 3M SETTLEMENT DOLLARS; $20 MILLION AVAILABLE

St. Paul — A request for proposals will open in early February for restoration and recreation projects in the Twin Cities east-metropolitan area and in downstream areas of the Mississippi and St. Croix rivers that have been affected by per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances (PFAS) released by 3M.

The state of Minnesota reached an $850 million settlement with 3M in 2018 after alleging that the company’s releases of PFAS chemicals had damaged drinking water and natural resources in the Twin Cities east-metro area. After legal and other expenses were paid, about $720 million will be invested in drinking water and natural resource projects. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Minnesota DNR are co-trustees of these funds.

One of two priorities for the funds will provide up to $20 million for projects that restore and enhance aquatic resources, wildlife, habitat, fishing, and outdoor recreational opportunities in the project area.

The project area includes portions of Washington, Ramsey, and Dakota counties and downstream areas of the Mississippi and St. Croix rivers affected by PFAS released by 3M. A project area map is available on the 3M PFAS settlement homepage.

Applicant organizations must be capable of planning and executing a project in the project area. These can include local units of government, nonprofit organizations, watershed districts, federal/state agencies, tribes, and schools. Individuals or for-profit organizations are not eligible to apply for a grant.

Applicants may apply for no less than $20,000 per project. No match is required.

NORTH DAKOTA ANNOUNCES MIDWINTER WATERFOWL SURVEY NUMBERS

Bismarck, N.D. — The North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s annual midwinter waterfowl survey in early January indicated about 88,000 Canada geese and 3,225 mallards in the state.

John Palarski, NDG&F migratory game bird biologist, said the below-average count was expected this year for wintering waterfowl due to low temperatures in late November and early January leading up to the survey.

“The majority of waterfowl that winter in North Dakota can be found along the Missouri River System. Following a record-setting count in 2024, we counted fewer geese and mallards than normal this year, which was directly due to the amount of ice cover across the state,” Palarski said.

The 10-year average (2016-25) for the midwinter survey in North Dakota is 124,700 Canada geese and 14,000 mallards. All states in the Central Flyway participate in the survey during the same timeframe to reduce the possibility of counting birds more than once.