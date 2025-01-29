Minnesota Supreme Court ruling puts a hold on state House of Reps business

On Friday, Jan. 24, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled in favor of the DFL argument that 68 members must be present to carry out any official business within the Minnesota House of Representatives.
That ruling effectively voids all the work House Republicans had conducted since the session officially kicked off Jan. 14. Since the start of the session, the House Republicans’ maintained that only 67 members needed to be present to conduct business because there were presently only 133 seated members of the chamber.