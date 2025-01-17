Iowa DNR sets public meetings to recap hunting, trapping seasons, discuss possible rule changes

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting a series of town hall-style meetings where local staff will provide updates on recently completed hunting and trapping seasons, discuss possible changes to hunting and trapping rules and regulations, and address other topics as requested.

“We want people to come out to these meetings, listen to the seasons reviews, ask questions and hear directly from our staff,” said Todd Bishop, chief of the Iowa DNR’s Wildlife Bureau. “Part of the meeting will be devoted to discussing potential rule changes and collecting feedback as we work through the rules process.”

The meetings are open to the public. Comments collected from these public meetings will be considered along with other related comments received by the Iowa DNR prior to proposing changes to hunting rules and regulations. Proposed rules will be presented to the Natural Resource Commission during a regular public meeting for consideration and additional public comment.

Meeting date, time and location

Glenwood, Feb. 17, 6:30 p.m., Southwest Iowa Sportman’s Club, 22869 Jamett Road

Waverly, Feb. 17, 6 p.m., Waverly Public Library, 1500 W. Bremer Avenue

Bloomfield, Feb. 18, 6 p.m., Pioneer Ridge Nature Center, 1339 Hwy. 63

Boone, Feb. 18, 6 p.m., Wildlife Research Station, 1436 255 th Street

Burlington, Feb. 18, 6 p.m., Starr’s Cave Nature Center, 11627 Starr’s Cave Park Road

Chariton, Feb. 18, 6:30 p.m., Pin Oak Lodge, 45996 State Hwy. 14

Charles City, Feb. 18, 6 p.m., The Pub on the Cedar, 101 North Jackson Street

Decorah, Feb. 18, 7 p.m., Franklin W. Olin Building, Room 102, Luther College, 700 College Drive, next to the Prues Library

Des Moines, Feb. 18, 6:45 p.m., Des Moines Izaak Walton, 4343 George Flagg Parkway

Hinton, Feb. 18, 6:30 p.m., Dennis L. Sohl Center for Outdoor Learning, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60

Spencer, Feb. 18, 6:30 p.m., Iowa Lakes Community College, 1900 Grand Ave. Suite B1, Entrance #1-West side of the North Mall

Ventura, Feb. 18, 6 p.m., Clear Lake Wildlife Unit Office, 15326 Balsam Ave.

Algona, Feb. 19, 7 p.m., Tietz Entrepreneurial Center, Algona campus of Iowa Lakes Community College, 2111 Hwy 169 North. Attendees should enter through the southwest door.

Iowa City, Feb. 19, 6 p.m., Johnson County Extension Office, 3109 Old Hwy 218 South

Maquoketa, Feb. 19, 7 p.m., Hurstville Interpretive Center, 18670 63rd Street

Perry, Feb. 19, 6:30 p.m., Forest Park Museum administration building, 14581 K Avenue

Toledo, Feb 19, 6 p.m., Tama County Nature Center at Otter Creek Lake Park, 2283 Park Road

Creston, Feb. 20, 6 p.m., Performing Arts Building multi-purpose room (124), 1201 West Townline Street

Lake View, Feb. 20, 6:30 p.m., Speaker Park Shelter House, 418 North Blossom Street

Okoboji, Feb. 20, 6 p.m., Maser Monarch Lodge, 22785 Nature Center Road

Any person attending the public meeting that has special requirements, such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments, should contact the Iowa DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.