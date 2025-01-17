Three Central Iowa community lakes stocked with rainbow trout on Jan. 16

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released 3,700 rainbow trout on the afternoon of Jan. 16 at Lake Petocka in Bondurant, Triumph Park West and East in Waukee, and Terra Lake in Johnston.

“We decided to stock trout earlier so anglers could take advantage of favorable ice conditions,” said Ben Dodd, Iowa DNR fisheries biologist.

The winter community trout stockings at these Central Iowa community lakes were previously scheduled for Feb. 1 and Feb. 4.

MORE COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

Interested in joining the many who use suppressors for hunting? Here are key things to consider

Good news for Wisconsin sturgeon spearers: Lake Winnebago ’bloodworm’ densities highest since 2019

Get the jump on cunning coyotes this winter

Anglers 16 years and older must have a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. The daily limit is five trout per licensed angler with a possession limit of 10.

Children age 15 or younger can fish for trout with a properly licensed adult, but together, they can only keep one daily limit. Children can pay the trout fee, allowing them to keep their own daily limit.