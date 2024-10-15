Illinois Mixed Bag: Spring turkey permit applications accepted now

Springfield — Permit applications for the Illinois 2025 spring turkey hunting season are now being accepted, with three separate lotteries scheduled to determine hunter seasons and dates.

Lottery 1 is open to Illinois resident hunters and has an application deadline of Dec. 1. Lottery 2 opens to all hunters on Dec. 12 and runs through Jan. 13. Lottery 3 is open to all hunters beginning Jan. 24 and runs through Feb. 10.

The deadline for landowner permit applications is Feb. 9. Permits remaining after the Lottery 3 drawing will be available over the counter from license vendors throughout the state on a first-come, first-served basis beginning March 11.

Each spring turkey permit application has 10 rows of boxes to allow the applicant to make up to 10 different county or special hunt area choices of combined locations and seasons.

MORE COVERAGE FROM ILLINOIS OUTDOOR NEWS:

Ralph Loos: We consider ourselves to be great deer hunters, but . . .

Pheasant hunt in Illinois has dodged pellets over the years to remain going

Illinois DNR’s approach to managing CWD will change in 2025

Fall Catchable Trout Season Opens Oct. 19

Springfield — The 2024 Illinois fall trout season will open Oct. 19 at 60 ponds, lakes, and streams throughout the state. The early catch-and-release season opened Oct. 5. No trout may be taken from any of the stocked sites until the regular fall season opens at 5 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. The daily catch limit is five trout.

All anglers must have an Illinois fishing license and inland trout stamp, which are available at DNR license and permit locations, including many bait shops, sporting goods stores, and other retail outlets.

For a list of the 60 sites participating in the Fall 2024 season, and for more information on trout seasons and other Illinois fishing opportunities, visit www.ifishillinois.org.

Trap Tags Available at Upper Mississippi Refuge

Thomson, Ill. — Trap tags for the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge are now available. The tags can be bought for $30 using cash or check at the Savanna District office at 7071 Riverview Road in Thomson.

Trappers in Illinois require a valid trapping license and a state habitat stamp. A trapper education course must first be completed prior to purchasing a trapping license for trappers born on or after Jan. 1, 1998. Trappers with a state-issued license can apply for a special-use permit allowing them to set up to 40 traps per day at the refuge.

Trapping licenses and habitat stamps can be purchased online through ExploreMoreIL.com, over the counter from a licensed vendor or by calling 1-866-452-4325..

Wingshooting Clinic, Pheasant Hunts Set

DeWitt, Ill. — Youth between the ages of 10 and 17 can apply now for wingshooting clinics and pheasant hunts scheduled for Oct. 19 at Edward R. Madigan State Park in Lincoln and Oct. 26 at Clinton Lake State Recreation Area in DeWitt.

Young hunters will participate in a wingshooting clinic during the morning led by certified instructors. Participants will practice safe shotgun handling and operation while advancing their wingshooting skills during the clinic.

A pheasant hunt will take place in the afternoon. Participants must successfully complete an approved hunter safety course and have a valid hunting license. For more information and to apply, visit the DNR website.

Illinois Outdoor Excellence Awards Launched

Springfield — The Illinois Conservation Foundation has launched the Illinois Outdoor Excellence Awards, a new initiative that celebrates outstanding contributions to Illinois’ natural resources and outdoor heritage. The awards will feature four categories:

• Outdoor Writer/Author of the Year: Recognizing exceptional writing that highlights the importance of Illinois’ natural resources.

• Outdoor Volunteer Organization of the Year: Honoring volunteer organizations that have made a measurable impact on the state’s outdoor landscape through conservation and restoration projects.

• Outdoor Business/Business Owner of the Year: Celebrating businesses that demonstrate leadership in conservation and outdoor initiatives within their communities.

• Outdoor Influencer of the Year: Highlighting digital content creators who inspire and engage the public in outdoor activities through social media and online platforms.

Winners will be recognized at the 2024 ICF Gala in early 2025 and will feature both Hall of Fame inductees and Outdoor Excellence Award winners. Nominations for these awards are now open to the public and can be submitted online. Nominations are due by Oct. 31. For more information, visit the ICF website or call 217-785-2003.

EV Chargers to be Installed at State Parks

Springfield — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and DNR were in East St. Louis earlier this month to announce a donation of multiple electric vehicle chargers that will be installed at state parks. Libertyville-based EVBox’s donated 40 Level 2 chargers. Three of the chargers have been installed in state parks that are within 60 miles driving distance of St. Louis. A fourth has been installed at Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area in Cass County.

DNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie said the addition of EV chargers at state parks reinforces the goal of reducing Illinois’ carbon emission to zero by 2050.

Rare Salamander Mussel Found in Sangamon

Springfield — The salamander mussel was last seen in central Illinois 120 years ago. But on Oct. 2, biologist Mark Davis and Sarah Douglass, a researcher who studies mollusks at the Illinois Natural History Survey, found both the salamander mussel and its host, the mudpuppy, in the Sangamon River.

They tested samples using environmental DNA (eDNA) techniques. One of the eight sites they tested came back positive for both the salamander mussel and the mudpuppy. The last time the salamander mussel was seen the early 1900s by Frank Baker, an early naturalist. The INHS collection has only 26 records from Illinois.