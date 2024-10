We think of ourselves as efficient and effective hunting machines, who if permitted, could set up camp in a local woods and walk back out a week later with 11 deer hides and enough venison to feed the hungriest half of the Chicago Bears roster.

In reality, the average hunter among us is only good for about 1.3 to 1.8 deer per year. That’s it. And it sounds about right.

