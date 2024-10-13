Pheasant hunt in Illinois has dodged pellets over the years to remain going

More than 57% of pheasants released at 16 Illinois DNR controlled hunting sites last season were harvested – one of the top hunter success rates in the program’s history. Most hunters are just happy the program still flies.

A full 15 years after the state’s entire controlled pheasant hunting program was winged and nearly blown out of the sky by an indifferent governor and a wobbly state budget, dogs and their hunter-owners are still able to reserve an opportunity each autumn to hunt and shoot a ringneck.

