Pheasant hunt in Illinois has dodged pellets over the years to remain going

More than 57% of pheasants released at 16 Illinois DNR controlled hunting sites last season were harvested – one of the top hunter success rates in the program’s history. Most hunters are just happy the program still flies.
A full 15 years after the state’s entire controlled pheasant hunting program was winged and nearly blown out of the sky by an indifferent governor and a wobbly state budget, dogs and their hunter-owners are still able to reserve an opportunity each autumn to hunt and shoot a ringneck.