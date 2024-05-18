Host and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman kick off the show recapping the 2024 inland waters fishing opener, which was pretty good. Also, Minnesota officially has eclipsed the previous spring turkey kill record. Then Nick Schlesser from the DNR jumps into the show to talk about the jumbo perch that anglers have been catching on the Mississippi River in recent years. Tony Peterson then stops by to offer some late-season turkey-hunting tips. Drieslein and contributor Tim Lesmeister then talk about the story from the Bowstring State Forest where some DNR employees demolished, via explosives, some illegally placed permanent treestands.
Episode 488 – Opener recap, Mississippi perch, turkey tactics, and blown-up treestands
