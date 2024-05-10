Search
Friday, May 10th, 2024
Minnesota DNR uses explosives to remove deer stands at Bowstring State Forest

Two deer stands in Minnesota's Bowstring State Forest were blown up on Feb. 6, 2024, by DNR forestry staff. According to the DNR, the deer stands were tagged and there were repeated efforts to contact the owners, but the stands had not been removed. (Photo courtesy of Jim Fena)

Jim Fena was sitting in a chair watching television one day this past winter when a loud sound enveloped his home and knocked his half-filled Coke can off the counter. Fena thought a jet plane had roared over his home at low altitude.
That was midday on Feb. 6. The next day, he was in nearby Deer River chatting with fellow citizens about an explosion at Bowstring State Forest. Fena learned the noise had come when the Minnesota DNR used explosives to demolish two deer stands within the state forest. Fena literally felt the explosion a half-mile away from the site, but others in Deer River said they felt it three or four miles away.

