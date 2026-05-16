How to catch ice-out lake trout in north country

Ice-out is over in Minnesota but still underway in northwestern Ontario, and for many anglers, that means it is time to catch lake trout. These deep-water denizens will start to move a bit shallower as the sun’s rays hit the open water and spring is a prime time to target them.

Hundreds of inland lakes hold lake trout in northwestern Ontario and some of those lakes grow them big. Here are five key presentations for spring lakers. These techniques will work for northern Minnesota lakes yet this spring, too.

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