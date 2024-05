Minnesota’s 2024 spring wild turkey-hunting season is one for the record books. After this past weekend, there are now three new records for this spring.

The season A and B harvest records were broken a couple of weeks ago, and the overall spring season harvest record was broken this past week early into Season D. The total harvest was 14,472, as of Tuesday, May 14, according to preliminary harvest reports.

