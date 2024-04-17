Mixed Bag: Upper Red Lake group postpones April 20 Kelliher town hall meeting

Kelliher, Minn. — A town hall-style meeting scheduled by the Upper Red Lake Area Association to address state legislation that would transfer ownership of state lands around the popular northern Minnesota lake has been postponed, the group announced April 15. The meeting was to be held at Kelliher school April 20.

“With no new relevant information regarding HF 4780 and SF 5080, the URLAA has decided to postpone the town hall meeting … “ the group announced online and via email. “At this point, hosting a town hall meeting will not bring forth any new information to the public,” the email said.

Because of letter, phone calls, and other correspondence, “ … legislators know our concerns and opposition (and) our voices are being heard clearly at the Legislature. … If a town hall meeting is needed, we will revisit the event.”

The email said the URLAA is “prepared to continue to oppose the legislation if it moves forward this session.”

Minneapolis — Backcountry Hunters and Anglers is bringing its 2024 North American Rendezvous to the Minneapolis Convention Center April 18-20. It’s the first time the national event has not been held in the northern Rockies.

“We are excited to start bringing the Rendezvous experience to the BHA community across North America, this time to the Minnesota heartland,” said Patrick Berry, president and CEO of BHA. “Rendezvous highlights our commitment to engage and celebrate the conservation-minded hunters and anglers who embody the BHA ethos.”

BHA is celebrating its 20th anniversary at the 2024 event along with welcoming new CEO Berry, who took the job on Jan. 1. The 2024 event will contain the largest exhibitor space of any rendezvous to date. The event is open to the public and welcomes outdoor enthusiasts who share a passion for BHA’s public lands mission. Participants can enjoy fan favorites, such as the world-renowned Field to Table dinner, the BHA Chapter Wild Game Cook-off, as well as hunting, angling and outdoor seminars, panels, and demonstrations.

Outdoor News will have a booth at the show. For details, visit www.backcountryhunters.org.

DNR Announces Temporary, Seasonal Fishing Closures

St. Paul — To protect spawning fish, the Minnesota DNR has begun to close certain portions of some Minnesota waters. The closings are routine and based on local conditions.

Closings happen each year as ice-out is complete and waters begin to warm. The DNR closes the spawning locations to fishing only where habitat is limited and fish are concentrated in one location, such as a river or the bay of a lake where fish are congregated during spawning.

Areas closed to fishing are listed and updated on the Minnesota DNR website. Portions of waters closed to fishing also are posted at access sites and in other visible areas. Anglers may fish in areas that are not posted.

DNR: Renew Watercraft Registration Early, Use Online Renewal

St. Paul — The Minnesota DNR encourages boat owners to renew expired watercraft registrations before this year’s boating season.

Boater owners are encouraged to renew registrations online or at a local deputy registrar’s office rather than by mail. People renewing online may print out the confirmation page to use as their temporary permits. Boaters also may write down their temporary authorization numbers from the confirmation page. The registration card and expiration decals will then be mailed to the boat owner.

The Minnesota Legislature approved a watercraft license fee increase in May 2023. Watercraft registrations had not increased since 2006. To renew a watercraft registration online, visit the DNR’s online license sales page (found at mndnr.gov). To renew in person, visit a deputy registrar. Deputy registrar locations are available on the Minnesota Department of Public Safety website. People may also renew in person at the DNR Central Office in St. Paul.

Free Entrance to Minnesota’s State Parks on April 27

St. Paul — The Minnesota DNR is waiving vehicle permit fees at all 74 state parks and recreation areas on Saturday, April 27.

This “Free Park Day” is one of four days each year during which the DNR waives the requirement for a vehicle permit at state parks and recreation areas. The four fee-free days are spread out over the year, giving visitors an opportunity to visit a state park for free in each season of the year.

Each spring, Free Park Day is held on the Saturday after Earth Day. Interpretive naturalists at some park locations have planned programming for the Free Park Day. There is no cost to participate in these events. Find more details about these highlighted events or see the full state park events calendar online.

Wisconsin DNR Confirms CWD in Wild Deer in Waushara County

Madison, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the first positive test result for chronic wasting disease in a wild deer in Waushara County in south-central Wisconsin. The deer was found dead in early February in the town of Wautoma and is within 10 miles of the Marquette and Portage county borders. The deer was a 3-year-old buck.

With the detection, Waushara County will renew a baiting and feeding ban already in place.