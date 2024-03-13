Two state forests among proposed land transfers to tribes in Minnesota

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Legislation offered earlier this week by seven Minnesota House DFLers seeks to transfer state forest and other DNR-administered land surrounding Upper Red Lake to Red Lake Nation, the potential implications of which on area landowners, affected counties, and even state-licensed anglers were still unknown at Outdoor News press time. Among the bill authors was Rep. Sydney Jordan, DFL-Minneapolis and vice chair of the House Environment and Natural Resources Finance and Policy Committee, to which the bill, HF 4780, was referred. Rep. Rick Hansen, DFL-South St. Paul, chairs that committee.