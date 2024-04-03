Red Lake-area residents in Minnesota work to fend off tribal land-transfer bills

While legislation that would at no cost transfer state land around Upper Red Lake to Red Lake Nation lies in wait at the State Capitol, counties, townships, organizations, and individuals in the area are mobilizing in an attempt to stave off such action.

As of Outdoor News press time, hearings hadn’t been scheduled for either the House or Senate bills, sponsored respectively by Rep. Sydney Jordan, DFL-Minneapolis, and Sen. Mary Kunesh, DFL-New Brighton. Both bills were introduced last month. In the meantime, plans to thwart the legislation have been nonstop, according to Robyn Dwight, president of the Upper Red Lake Area Association.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here