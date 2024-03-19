Video: Finding areas that pinch down deer movement within marshes

Finding habitat diversity is key when it comes to scouting for whitetails.

Those areas where multiple habitat types meet offer edges that serve as great travel corridors. They also often provide deer resources such as food, water and security cover.

Some of these areas can be easily seen on a map, while other properties require quite a bit of searching when it comes to pinpointing hunting setups.

Eric Morken has taken advantage of a mild winter in Minnesota by spending many days scouting. In this video below, he breaks down what he is looking for on properties where edge habitat that may pinch down deer movement and provide an opportunity for a hunting setup is not quite as obvious.

This marsh setting features cattails, grasses and scattered willows throughout the property, along with bigger islands of timber within the marsh that draw a lot of hunting pressure. Ground setups are doable, but it can be difficult to effectively get an arrow through the cover that tends to be chest high in places.

Morken goes over a spot he is excited about where a change in habitat pinches deer movement down within the cover. There is also a small tree that will allow him to get off the ground just enough to provide a clear shot opportunity with his bow.

