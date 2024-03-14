Brotherly love: 12-year-old Ohio hunter gets big buck the siblings were after on public land

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

What is perhaps more rewarding than harvesting the buck of your dreams is seeing a close brother do the same. Alex Gingerich, 19, found this out close-hand during the recently completed deer season when his 12-year-old brother, Glendon, did just that, on public land to boot.