Perfect broadhead flight means finding the correct arrow; here’s how to do it

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Enter an online archery forum and request people’s opinions on the best hunting broadhead. You’re going to get a long list of strong thoughts. You may even start a fight. Are fixed blades or expandables the way to go? Single bevel or double bevel? How heavy? What may get overlooked in some of the ensuing chatter on broadhead performance is how important having the correct arrow is for each archer’s specific setup.