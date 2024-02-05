Wisconsin Mixed Bag: Legislators seek to suspend antlerless deer hunting in northern part of state

Madison (AP) — A group of Republican lawmakers has introduced a bill that would prohibit hunters from killing antlerless deer in northern Wisconsin for four years in an attempt to preserve female deer and grow the region’s herd.

Some hunters in the state’s Northern Forest Region have complained for years that the number of deer roaming the landscape has been dwindling. The zone includes roughly the northern third of the state.

Hunters killed 14.7% fewer bucks in the north during November’s nine-day gun season compared to the five-year average, according to Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources harvest totals. The doe harvest in the zone was down 27.2% from the five-year average.

DNR wildlife officials have blamed a harsh 2022-23 winter for reduced deer numbers. Some hunters believe a heavy predator load is decimating the region’s deer herd. Those predators would include black bears, coyotes, wolves, and bobcats.

Under the bill Reps. Chanz Green, Angie Sapik, Rob Swearingen, and Calvin Callahan and Sen. Romaine Quinn introduced Jan. 17, hunters would be prohibited from killing an antlerless deer in the northern zone for four years.

DNR Seeking More Tips On 2022 Illegal Shooting of Two Cow Elk in Jackson County

Madison — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) needs the public’s help in ongoing investigations into the illegal harvests of two cow elk in separate events in Jackson County during the 2022 gun deer season.

DNR staff received and responded to a mortality signal from a cow elk’s monitoring collar on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. The elk was found on private property near Whitney Road in the town of Knapp. DNR staff received a second mortality signal from another cow elk’s monitoring collar on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. DNR staff found the second elk near the Castle Mound and Brockway Roads in the town of Brockway.

Necropsy tests confirmed each animal had been shot. The deaths of two breeding cows are losses to the elk population growth. The DNR issued a call for tips when the investigation first began in late 2022, however, the information provided thus far has been inconclusive and more information is needed. Citizens may share tips of any kind by calling the DNR’s confidential hotline at (800) 847-9367.

Elk were reintroduced in Jackson County starting in 2015.

DNR’s Fish Refuge Rule Hearing is Feb. 5

Madison — The DNR will host a public hearing at 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 5 via a Microsoft Teams meeting link on an emergency rule and proposed permanent rule to create fish refuges in Milwaukee, Outagamie, and Waupaca counties. The rule would also create a statewide mechanism for implementing temporary fish refuges designed to protect fish from overharvest, especially in locations where they congregate to spawn.

This emergency rule creates a year-round refuge on the Milwaukee River, including the Kletzsch Park dam fish passage, prohibiting fishing in the passage and vicinity. The proposed permanent rule would continue the Milwaukee River fish refuge. It would also create seasonal refuges in spawning marshes connected to the Wolf River in Outagamie and Waupaca counties.

The hearing will provide details on the purpose and location of each proposed refuge and the mechanism for implementing temporary fish refuges. Public comments will be accepted at the hearing. The public may also submit written comments to DNRFWPFHGuidance@wisconsin.gov. The draft rule is posted on the DNR’s website.

Bald Eagle Watching Days Arrives Feb. 10

Madison — Wisconsin’s 38th annual free Bald Eagle Watching Days events will take place Saturday, Feb. 10, in Sauk City and Prairie du Sac. A newly renovated overlook at 490 Water Street in Prairie du Sac will be available for eagle viewers this year. Volunteers will answer questions there from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors can also enjoy live raptor shows in the River Arts Center of the Sauk-Prairie High School with birds and trainers from the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center in Milwaukee, and a screening of a recently recorded rehabilitated bald eagle release.

“These events offer unique opportunities for people to come together to celebrate the success of bald eagle recovery and conservation in Wisconsin,” said Sumner Matteson, DNR avian ecologist.

Active bald eagle nests can be found in every state county.

Safety Instructor Award Nominations Open

Madison — The DNR is accepting nominations for the 2023 Hunter Education Instructor of the Year, Hunter Education Group of the Year, and Archery Education Instructor of the Year awards.

“Download a nomination form from the DNR’s volunteer web page and email it to DNRLESafety@wisconsin.gov by Feb. 15.

Two 2024 Wisconsin Sport Shows Announced

Wausau, Wis. — Wausau and Marinette will be the sites of two 2024 sports shows serving central and northern Wisconsin and northeast Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The Central Wisconsin Sports Show will run Feb. 9-11 at the Convention & Expo Center in Rothschild. Boat safety, fly fishing, and concealed carry classes will be offered.

The Fishing-Boating-Outdoor Show will run March 1-3 at the Marinette Rec Center. This show will include fishing, hunting, and camping exhibitors, as well as boats, pontoons, power sport machines and campers.

Hours for both shows are: Friday, 3-8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Adult are $8; kids under 12 are free.