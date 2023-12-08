Wisconsin legislators schedule listening sessions with public after deer harvest drop in Northern Forest Zone

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Northern Wisconsin deer hunters looking at the buck kill decline from this season when compared to 2022 (down 26.6%) and the five-year average (down 14.3%) expected to see some sort of drop in three to five counties that experienced a difficult winter, but they find themselves short of answers across the rest of the Northern Forest Zone. They’re not alone. The buck kill dropped in every management zone, but by low single digits of percent – nothing close to what was seen in the Northern Forest Zone. In fact, disappointment among deer hunters reached such a point that legislators in two areas of the state called for listening sessions.