Wisconsin deer hunters supply legislators with long list of overall grievances 

Following another disappointing gun season, about 150 hunters from northern Wisconsin gathered at a legislator-sponsored listening session to vent their frustrations at the Woodruff Town Hall Thursday, Dec. 21. A common theme heard from the more than 20 hunters who spoke during the two-hour session was there are too many predators on the landscape. Other issues included the lack of quality deer habitat across the northern forest and the dropping interest in deer hunting – especially in northern Wisconsin.